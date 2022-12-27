Anxiety disorders explained: Here are 5 most major types

Sleepless woman suffering from anxiety. Tero Vesalainen/iStock

Types of anxiety disorders

There are several types of anxiety disorders, but the most major ones are Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Panic Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and Social Phobia (or Social Anxiety Disorder).

1. Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is a type of anxiety disorder that is characterized by persistent anxiety and increased worry and tension, even if there is no triggering factor.

Its symptoms can include excessive worry, restlessness, difficulties in sleeping, exhaustion, irritability, trembling, and sweating. To be formally diagnosed with GAD, symptoms must last for at least six months.

GAD is known for developing slowly. It is more prevalent in women than in men, and even though it is more common to start around age 30, it can occur in childhood.

As per the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), GAD risk can run in families. Fear and anxiety are fundamentally controlled by some biological processes and brain regions that researchers are still trying to understand better.

2. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Yes, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), OCD is an anxiety disorder and is known for causing obsessions and/or compulsions.

An obsession is a consistent and unwanted thought, image, or impulse that keeps coming back to your mind and makes you feel anxious, disgusted, or uneasy.

Compulsions are recurrent behaviors or mental acts that one feels compelled to engage in in order to momentarily numb the negative emotions brought on by the obsessive thought. Hand washing, counting, checking, or cleaning can be given as examples of compulsive actions that are frequently carried out in an effort to stop or ease obsessive thoughts.