ENGINEERING JOBS

A 64-year-old smoker had a case of hairy green tongue

The condition is called hairy tongue syndrome, which occurs when a patch of hair-like substances appears on the tongue.
Sejal Sharma
| Jul 10, 2023 10:08 AM EST
Created: Jul 10, 2023 10:08 AM EST
health
The hairy green tongue of a 64-year-old man
The hairy green tongue of a 64-year-old man

New England Journal of Medicine 

You can’t unsee it.

It’s green. It’s hairy. And it’s on the tongue.

A 64-year-old man in Ohio with a history of tobacco use had elongated filiform papillae and green discoloration on his tongue for two weeks. His condition was benign, and he recovered soon after his prognosis.

The picture was published on July 6 in The New England Journal of Medicine, and a fair warning must be given that you click on the link, preferably when you’re not in the middle of a meal.

It's a thing called the hairy tongue syndrome

This condition is called hairy tongue syndrome, which occurs when a patch of hair-like substances appears on the tongue. It’s a harmless oral condition that usually results from a buildup of dead skin cells on the many tiny projections (papillae) on the surface of the tongue that contain taste buds.

Related

These papillae can be stained by bacteria, yeast, tobacco, food, or other substances, which can result in the appearance of different colors on the tongue. The color may be brown, tan, green, yellow, or white.

The known causes of the condition are smoking, excessive coffee/black tea consumption, medication use, and poor oral hygiene.

The Ohio man is a smoker and had completed a course of antibiotics to treat a periodontal infection a few weeks before the tongue condition developed, reported Ars Technica. He was advised by the doctors to maintain oral hygiene by regularly brushing his tongue and stop smoking. The man heeded the first part of the advice but didn’t quit smoking. Thankfully, after a 6-month follow-up, the man's tongue had returned to normal.

Apparently, the condition is quite common

It occurs in approximately 13% of the population, as per The American Academy of Oral Medicine. Hairy tongue can show up at any age but is more frequent in older people, especially men.

Although the disease is not dangerous, it’s the aesthetics of it that certainly cause discomfort to the patient as well as the people around them. Only in rare cases can the condition become more persistent, but a medical checkup should be more than enough to sort the issue.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/02/image/jpeg/YGdnu0aTxMg8XHxw8De5psaU9VLlenIOQvodHc4j.jpg
How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accident
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/17/image/jpeg/PNCECUEnnxHXKm68veI6ECXTcrodh9ze4CInIxhk.jpg
This 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboard
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/08/image/jpeg/wFkg9MZEjGGe91s8x1yr7XoVveAwGD2vlUrS1Za4.jpg
128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/24/image/png/K9oj1voZEaFCD46qxQ4fJbZ0Dqp6ueyAJt5LMRtT.png
Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging population
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/06/image/jpeg/gNq9leu8q3lb2vT7ETt31DchcuYv05QfhLktKiqI.jpg
Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percent
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/25/image/jpeg/5941l6DwPkd9G6u4lR5ixMqcBkUzbHVuqLN6nW0H.jpg
FIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/V0OyjqJ5GQ/untitled-1-6.jpg
This flood protection barrier reaches new heights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/30/image/jpeg/xr0fmvIO3sEY9TQsF8yodS2orwYLpmuJmcEug6ok.jpg
Video: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a cat
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/06/image/jpeg/w1UvlHhzm75RaZ436YXApwTs7ITYVESF8g6y2UHq.jpg
Astronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sight
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/30/image/jpeg/jkENQ7fIOTc9rwN6YM79eZtX1FVdLxqr4j1yLqfv.jpg
US weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024
Job Board