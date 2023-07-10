A 64-year-old smoker had a case of hairy green tongue

You can’t unsee it.

It’s green. It’s hairy. And it’s on the tongue.

A 64-year-old man in Ohio with a history of tobacco use had elongated filiform papillae and green discoloration on his tongue for two weeks. His condition was benign, and he recovered soon after his prognosis.

The picture was published on July 6 in The New England Journal of Medicine, and a fair warning must be given that you click on the link, preferably when you’re not in the middle of a meal.

It's a thing called the hairy tongue syndrome

This condition is called hairy tongue syndrome, which occurs when a patch of hair-like substances appears on the tongue. It’s a harmless oral condition that usually results from a buildup of dead skin cells on the many tiny projections (papillae) on the surface of the tongue that contain taste buds.