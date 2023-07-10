A 64-year-old smoker had a case of hairy green tongue

A 64-year-old smoker had a case of hairy green tongueThe condition is called hairy tongue syndrome, which occurs when a patch of hair-like substances appears on the tongue.Sejal Sharma| Jul 10, 2023 10:08 AM ESTCreated: Jul 10, 2023 10:08 AM ESThealthThe hairy green tongue of a 64-year-old manNew England Journal of Medicine Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.You can’t unsee it.It’s green. It’s hairy. And it’s on the tongue.A 64-year-old man in Ohio with a history of tobacco use had elongated filiform papillae and green discoloration on his tongue for two weeks. His condition was benign, and he recovered soon after his prognosis.The picture was published on July 6 in The New England Journal of Medicine, and a fair warning must be given that you click on the link, preferably when you’re not in the middle of a meal.It's a thing called the hairy tongue syndromeThis condition is called hairy tongue syndrome, which occurs when a patch of hair-like substances appears on the tongue. It’s a harmless oral condition that usually results from a buildup of dead skin cells on the many tiny projections (papillae) on the surface of the tongue that contain taste buds. See Also Related Mummies with golden tongues were unearthed in an ancient Egyptian necropolis Unveiling secrets in poop: DNA barcoding reveals what we really eat These papillae can be stained by bacteria, yeast, tobacco, food, or other substances, which can result in the appearance of different colors on the tongue. The color may be brown, tan, green, yellow, or white.The known causes of the condition are smoking, excessive coffee/black tea consumption, medication use, and poor oral hygiene.The Ohio man is a smoker and had completed a course of antibiotics to treat a periodontal infection a few weeks before the tongue condition developed, reported Ars Technica. He was advised by the doctors to maintain oral hygiene by regularly brushing his tongue and stop smoking. The man heeded the first part of the advice but didn’t quit smoking. Thankfully, after a 6-month follow-up, the man's tongue had returned to normal.Apparently, the condition is quite commonIt occurs in approximately 13% of the population, as per The American Academy of Oral Medicine. Hairy tongue can show up at any age but is more frequent in older people, especially men.Although the disease is not dangerous, it’s the aesthetics of it that certainly cause discomfort to the patient as well as the people around them. Only in rare cases can the condition become more persistent, but a medical checkup should be more than enough to sort the issue.HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentThis 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboard128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineersNext-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging populationToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentFIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technologyThis flood protection barrier reaches new heightsVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024 Job Board