A bionic device may help COVID-19 survivors smell again, researchers suggest

“Viruses have been knocking out the sense of smell for a long time,” Costanzo said. As suggested in the journal Nature, olfactory dysfunction can also be a consequence of aging and brain trauma, and there are not many ways to treat this dysfunction.

The best-known treatment is olfactory training, and this method can be helpful in some situations, and researchers are looking into several methods for healing damaged olfactory tissues. However, it's time to meet with a new method: olfactory implants.

An e-nose sensor could detect odor James Archer/Anatomy Blue - IEEE

As reported in IEEE, Costanzo, an emeritus professor of physiology and biophysics who cofounded VCU's Smell and Taste Disorders Center in the 1980s, one of the country's first such clinics, may consider this effort to be his most significant professional accomplishment.

He spent several years studying olfactory loss and looking into the viability of biological regeneration before developing a technological solution in the 1990s.

"Thanks to COVID, this has become an area of more interest to investors,” also said Daniel Coelho in Nature. “The size of the market has grown exponentially, unfortunately.”

It started before COVID-19

The study took off in 2011 when he started conversing with his colleague Daniel Coelho, a VCU professor of otolaryngology and cochlear implant expert. They immediately noticed that a scent prosthetic could be analogous to a cochlear implant.