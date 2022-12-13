A breakthrough discovery shows a potential cause of Alzheimer's disease

CSF and neurodegenerative diseases

The new study reveals another significant function of CSF, although it is less known. The fluid provides immune protection to the brain. Researchers from Northwestern University in the U.S. discovered a new clue to the process of neurodegeneration.

The research showed that the CSF immune system becomes dysregulated as people age. The study also discovered that the cerebrospinal fluid in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, and others with cognitive impairment, is significantly different from healthy individuals.

“We now have a glimpse into the brain’s immune system with healthy aging and neurodegeneration,” said David Gate, lead author of the study and assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “This immune reservoir could potentially be used to treat inflammation of the brain or be used as a diagnostic to determine the level of brain inflammation in individuals with dementia.”

Gathering the data

The researchers provided a detailed analysis of the dysregulation of cerebrospinal fluid in healthy brains in comparison to brains with cognitive impairment. Gate and his team used single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) to evaluate the CSF.

Single-cell RNA sequencing was first described in 2009. The method requires isolating single cells and generating sequencing information, allowing for the assessment of specific properties of individual cells.

The study

The researchers from Northwestern University used scRNAseq to profile 59 CSF immune systems from various ages by taking the fluid from their spines and isolating the immune cells.