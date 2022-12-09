A nasal spray could be the key to treating sleep apnea

“While further rigorous clinical evaluation and testing is required, this is a great first step and should offer some hope to the many people worldwide who suffer from sleep apnoea,” says study senior author Professor Danny Eckeart, Director of Flinders’ sleep lab FHMRI: Sleep Health.

“OSA is one of the most common sleep-related breathing disorders, with an estimated one billion sufferers, and when untreated is associated with major health and safety consequences. While CPAP machines are effective, tolerance remains a major issue for many and other treatments such as dental splints and upper airway surgery don’t always work. This is why we need new treatment options for OSA.

Sleep apnea machines are often poorly tolerated. cherrybeans/iStock

“At the moment, there are no approved drug treatments for OSA. However, with advances in our understanding of the different reasons people get OSA, the potential for effective new medications is growing stronger each year.”

The study counted only 12 subjects who were treated for OSA using either nasal drops, a nasal spray or via direct application using an endoscope, versus a placebo. Despite its small segment of patients, it did show promising results.

The subjects were monitored for sleep and airway activity across several sessions and were found to showcase consistent and sustained improvements in their airways staying open throughout sleep, compared to the placebo treatment. This fact remained true regardless of the delivery method used.