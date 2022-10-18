A new AI model can predict human responses to drug compounds, transforming medicine

An illustration of personalized drug responses. CODE-AE illustration / CUNY

To find safe and effective therapies and choose an existing medicine for a particular patient, accurate and reliable predictions of patient-specific responses to a new chemical molecule are essential.

However, directly testing a drug's early efficacy on humans is immoral and impossible. To assess a pharmacological molecule's therapeutic efficacy, cell or tissue models of the human body are frequently used, said the statement.

Unfortunately, the treatment efficacy and toxicity in actual patients frequently do not match the pharmacological impact in a disease model. This knowledge gap primarily causes the high prices and low rates of drug discovery productivity.

“Our new machine learning model can address the translational challenge from disease models to humans,” said Lei Xie, a professor of Computer Science, Biology, and Biochemistry at the CUNY Graduate Center and Hunter College and the paper’s senior author.

“CODE-AE uses biology-inspired design and takes advantage of several recent advances in machine learning. For example, one of its components uses similar techniques in Deepfake image generation.”

A new solution

The new approach may give a solution to the issue of not having enough patient data to train a broad machine-learning model.