A new discovery in genes could help researchers understand longevity

The research team used AI to analyze tissue samples

The study revealed that longer genes were linked to longevity, while shorter genes were linked to shorter lifespans. It also showed that aging genes change their activity according to the length of the gene. The findings were discovered in all of the animals in the research, showing the shift in activity towards short genes.

“The changes in the activity of genes are very, very small, and these small changes involve thousands of genes,” said Thomas Stoeger, lead author of the study and a postdoc at Northwestern University. “We found this change was consistent across different tissues and in different animals.

The research team used large datasets, including the Genotype-Tissue Expression Project, a National Institutes of Health-funded tissue bank that archives samples from human donors for research purposes. The researchers then analyzed tissue samples from humans, mice, rats and killfish to discover the new findings.

Assessing genes in rodents and fish

Researchers first examined tissue samples from mice at ages 4 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months. They noticed the median length of genes shifted between 4 months and 9 months old. They analyzed gene samples from rats, aged 6 months to 24 months, and killifish, aged 5 weeks to 39 weeks.

“There already seems to be something happening early in life, but it becomes more pronounced with age,” Stoeger said. “It seems that, at a young age, our cells are able to counter perturbations that would lead to an imbalance in gene activity. Then, suddenly, our cells are no longer able to counter it.”

Studying human genes

After studying the rodents and fish, the researchers began studying humans. They had more gene samples for humans than the other animals, leading to stronger results. They evaluated changes in human genes from ages 30 to 49, 50 to 69 and then 70 and older. Measurable changes in gene activity according to gene length occurred by the time the participants were middle-aged.