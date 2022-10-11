A new gene therapy method improves night vision in adults with congenital blindness, scientists suggest

The patients had Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), congenital blindness caused by GUCY2D gene mutations. As per the clinical trial protocol, the researchers administered AAV gene therapy, which carries the DNA of the gene's healthy version, to the retina of one of the patient's eyes.

Each patient displayed significant gains in rod-type photoreceptor cell-mediated visual functions in the treated eye within days after treatment. The majority of the human eye's ability to see in low light comes from rod cells, which are incredibly light-sensitive.

“These exciting results demonstrate that the basic molecular machinery of phototransduction remains largely intact in some cases of LCA, and thus can be amenable to gene therapy even after decades of blindness,” said study lead author Samuel G. Jacobson, MD, Ph.D., a professor of Ophthalmology at Penn.

Artur V. Cideciyan and Samuel Jacobson from UPenn. University of Pennsylvania

One in every 40,000 newborns is born with LCA, which is one of the most common congenital blindness conditions, says UPenn.

The degree of vision loss varies from one LCA patient to the next, but all such patients have a severe visual disability from infancy.

LCA can be caused by the dysfunction of more than two dozen genes.

Up to 20 percent of cases of LCA are brought on by mutations in the GUCY2D gene, which produces a crucial protein required for the "phototransduction cascade," which transforms light into neural signals in retinal photoreceptor cells.