A new study finds a promising approach toward developing broad-spectrum antiviral therapies

“Typically, in antiviral development, the saying is, ‘one bug, one drug,’” said Jianrong Li, co-senior author of the study and a professor of virology in The Ohio State University Department of Veterinary Biosciences and Infectious Diseases Institute.

“A drug that can stimulate the immune system to have broad antiviral activities would be very attractive – one drug against multiple bugs would be an ideal situation.”

Triggering the host's immune response.

This discovery was partly made by a method the researchers used to map the exact location of an RNA modification and to identify the enzyme that made the alteration. The mapping enabled them to deduce that this enzyme functions not in viruses but in mammals that were targeted by viruses.

“If you can detect the modification, then you can study it and target it. But it took a while to figure this out – in the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people, including our lab, were studying RNA modifications in hosts and viruses,” said co-senior author Chuan He, John T. Wilson Distinguished Service Professor of chemistry, biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago.

“It turns out the key here is not a viral RNA modification, but a host RNA modification, and it triggers a host immune response.”