A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur

The ability to foresee when someone may be diagnoses with the disease proves to be revolutionary. “Changes occur in the brain between ten and twenty years before the patient experiences any clear symptoms, and it is only when tau begins to spread that the nerve cells die and the person in question experiences the first cognitive problems, said Oskar Hansson, professor at Lund University and senior physician in neurology at Skåne University Hospital. “This is why Alzheimer's is so difficult to diagnose in its early stages,” he continued.

The research

In the study, there were 1,325 participants from Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands and Australia. At the beginning of the study, none of the participants had any signs of cognitive impairment. The researchers used PET scans to view the presence of tau and beta-amyloid proteins in the participants’ brains.

The people who showed the presence of the two proteins were found to be at a much higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease compared to the people without the proteins and with no changes in their brain. The participants who had tau and beta-amyloid proteins present were 20 to 40 times more likely to be at risk for the disease.

From risk factor to diagnosis

“When both beta-amyloid and tau are present in the brain, it can no longer be considered a risk factor, but rather a diagnosis,” said Rik Ossenkoppele, the first author of the study and a senior researcher at Lund University and Amsterdam University Medical Center. “A pathologist who examines samples from a brain like this, would immediately diagnose the patient with Alzheimer's.”