A new study has found an antibody that prevents malaria

The study was published on Oct. 31 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The effects of malaria and the importance of finding treatment

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that infected nearly 241 million people globally in 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is caused Plasmodium parasites, which are transmitted when a mosquito injects the parasites in a form called sporozoites, specifically Plasmodium Falciparum parasites (P. falciparum) into the skin and bloodstream of humans. Once there, it travels to the liver, where it multiplies and spreads.

Malaria parasites seen through a microscope. Scharvik/iStock

The infection resulted in an estimated 627,000 deaths, mostly in children in sub-Saharan Africa. These cases also included more than 11 million pregnant women in Africa, resulting in an estimated 819,000 newborns with low birthweight, significantly increasing their risk illness and death.

Treatments available and novel medicine

Researchers have been looking for new ways to treat and eradicate malaria. “We need to expand the arsenal of available interventions to prevent malaria infection and accelerate efforts to eliminate the disease,” said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH. Currently, the only malaria vaccine recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) is called Mosquirix (RTS,S). The vaccine provides partial protection against malaria only in children aged 5 to 17 months, given in four doses over a 20-month period.

Another current treatment option is a drug made with chemical compounds that prevents the disease, and is available for children and travelers. However, this drug requires frequent dosages, and the body might build resistance to the treatment.

For years, scientists have been working on developing a new treatment that uses a monoclonal antibody — a laboratory-made antibody — to defuse and destroy the disease-causing insect before it can infect the body.

The clinical trial

NIAID funded the trial, which was led by Dr. Peter D. Crompton, the chief of the Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Section in the NIAID Laboratory of Immunogenetics, and Dr. Kassoum Kayentao, professor at the University of Sciences, Techniques and Technologies (USTTB) of Bamako, Mali. It is known as the NIAID-USTTB trial and is currently in phase 2 of the trial. The research testing assessed the safety and efficacy, or effectiveness of treatment, of a one-time, intravenous infusion of a monoclonal antibody called CIS43LS. This antibody was once known to defuse the sporozoites from P. falciparum before the parasites could spread and infect the liver.