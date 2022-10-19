Chemical hair straighteners are linked with an increased risk of uterine cancer, suggests new study

The research also demonstrated that those who frequently used hair-straightening chemicals (more than four times last year), were 155 percent more likely to later be diagnosed with uterine cancer when compared to those who never had a hair-straightening treatment.

“We estimated that 1.64 percent of women who never used hair straighteners would go on to develop uterine cancer by the age of 70; but for frequent users, that risk goes up to 4.05 percent,” said Alexandra White, Ph.D., head of the NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology group and lead author on the new study.

“This doubling rate is concerning. However, it is important to put this information into context - uterine cancer is a relatively rare type of cancer.”

Uterine cancer is rare, but is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system

Accounting for about three percent of all new cancer cases, uterine cancer is relatively rare, but is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system.

On the other hand, a previous study funded by the NIH demonstrates that uterine cancer rates are increasing in the United States, especially among Black women. This is significant because chemical hair-straightening treatments are more prevalently preferred by Black women.

“Because Black women use hair straightening or relaxer products more frequently and tend to initiate use at earlier ages than other races and ethnicities, these findings may be even more relevant for them,” said Che-Jung Chang, Ph.D., an author of the new study and a research fellow in the NIEHS Epidemiology Branch.