A new study reveals how word and face recognition can be supported with only half the brain

The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The brain’s ability to rewire itself

The large volume of brain tissue removed allowed researchers to discover the brain’s ability to restructure itself and adapt to damage or surgical procedures. The study attempts to discover the neuroplasticity in the human brain and comprehend if one side of the brain can perform functions usually split between the two hemispheres. Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to change and rewire itself following injury.

“Working with hemispherectomy patients allowed us to study the upper bounds of functional capacity of a single brain hemisphere. With the results from this study, we now have a foot in the door of human neuroplasticity and can finally begin examining the capabilities of brain reorganization,” said Dr. Marlene Behrmann, senior author of the study and professor of ophthalmology and psychology at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.

The research

The study explores what happens to the brain when it is still “highly plastic” and forced to make changes? Researchers looked at people who, as children, underwent a complete hemispherectomy, or the surgical removal of one hemisphere of the brain to control seizures. The study had 40 participants.