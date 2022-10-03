A new study shows why some ‘SuperAgers’ have amazing memories well past their 80s

The new study was published in The Journal of Neuroscience. It reveals that nerves in the area of the brain responsible for memory, called the entorhinal cortex (ERC), were much larger in SuperAgers when compared to their peers with average cognitive capabilities. This peer group comparison included the elderly with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease and individuals 20-30 years younger.

Neurons of SuperAgers

Researchers discovered that neurons of the SuperAgers did not contain tau tangles, or abnormal deposits of protein that can accumulate inside neurons, impairing them. These tau proteins are often a huge sign of Alzheimer’s disease.

The research

The research for SuperAgers and their incredible memories was conducted at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. The research program is called the Northwestern SuperAging Research Program. The study shows that SuperAgers with extraordinary memories have unique biological traits that consists of healthier nerve cells in the ERC.

The study mentioned that participants donated their brains for research.

“To understand how and why people may be resistant to developing Alzheimer’s disease, it is important to closely investigate the postmortem brains of SuperAgers,” said Tamar Gefen, lead author and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “What makes SuperAgers’ brains unique? How can we harness their biologic traits to help elderly stave off Alzheimer’s disease?”