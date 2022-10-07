A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

Sleep apnea, a sleep disorder where a person can’t breathe during sleep, is a serious issue and often causes loud snoring and other problems. Current sleep apnea therapies are often hard to tolerate. Such therapies include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines.

A CPAP machine delivers air pressure to a mask to keep the upper airway passages open, preventing snoring and sleep apnea.

"Obstructive sleep apnea can be a debilitating disease, causing poor quality sleep at night and sleepiness during the day," says study lead author Dr. Thomas Altree from FHRMI: Sleep Health (formerly the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health).

Many are affected by this disease

He notes that this disease affects millions in Australia, where the study took place, and can cause major issues with health and productivity. An estimated 2.5 million Australians suffer from sleep apnea. According to Science Daily, OSA affects 22 million Americans and it’s linked to higher rates of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, hypertension and other chronic conditions.

Despite the sleep apnea therapies and treatments that are available now, this study shows the possibility of another unexpected treatment option for OSA.