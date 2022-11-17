A new vaccine protects against fentanyl addiction by removing its high

Tough to quit

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine and is responsible for the deaths of over 150 people every day. Currently, an estimated 80 percent of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse when trying to quit. The new vaccine may change that.

“We believe these findings could have a significant impact on a very serious problem plaguing society for years – opioid misuse. Our vaccine can generate anti-fentanyl antibodies that bind to the consumed fentanyl and prevent it from entering the brain, allowing it to be eliminated out of the body via the kidneys. Thus, the individual will not feel the euphoric effects and can ‘get back on the wagon’ to sobriety,” said the study’s lead author Colin Haile, a research associate professor of psychology at UH and the Texas Institute for Measurement, Evaluation and Statistics (TIMES), and a founding member of the UH Drug Discovery Institute.

Studies on the vaccine’s efficiency have thus far only been conducted on rats. However, the researchers have found that the vaccine did not cause any adverse side effects. The team now plans to conduct clinical trials in humans to see if the vaccine is as effective as it is in rats.

“The anti-fentanyl antibodies were specific to fentanyl and a fentanyl derivative and did not cross-react with other opioids, such as morphine. That means a vaccinated person would still be able to be treated for pain relief with other opioids,” said Haile.