A team of researchers at Penn State has developed a new wearable patch that can monitor your health by analyzing your sweat. The patch, which is made of a special material that can detect glucose, pH, and temperature in sweat, can provide valuable information about your body’s condition and help diagnose and manage diseases such as diabetes.

Sweat as biomarker

The researchers, who published their findings in Advanced Functional Materials said sweat is a rich source of biomarkers, which are substances that indicate the state of health or disease in the body. However, measuring biomarkers in sweat is not easy, as they are present in very low concentrations and vary depending on factors such as exercise, diet, and environment. Previous sweat sensors have faced limitations such as low sensitivity, limited surface area, and poor stability.