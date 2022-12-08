A novel blood test can detect Alzheimer's disease early

The study will be published this week, Dec. 8, in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Detecting toxic proteins

The test is known by the acronym SOBA, which stands for soluble oligomer binding assay, and can detect oligomers, the toxic protein, in the blood of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. In the control group, which included individuals who did not show signs of Alzheimer’s, 11 participants were found to have oligomers.

After a follow-up examination, 10 of the patients were all diagnosed with symptoms of Alzheimer’s, including mild cognitive impairment or brain pathology consistent with the disease. For the 10 individuals in the study, the blood test SOBA had detected the toxic proteins before the symptoms were noticeable.

SOBA can detect Alzheimer’s disease early

Although there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease yet, the novel test provides insight into finding a diagnosis for the disease prior to its onset. “What clinicians and researchers have wanted is a reliable diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease—and not just an assay that confirms a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, but one that can also detect signs of the disease before cognitive impairment happens,” said Valerie Daggett, the senior author of the study and a University of Washington (UW) professor of bioengineering and faculty member in the UW Molecular Engineering & Sciences Institute. “That's important for individuals' health and for all the research into how toxic oligomers of amyloid beta go on and cause the damage that they do.”

Researchers realized that SOBA could detect Alzheimer’s disease in the blood of patients. It utilizes a synthetic alpha sheet designed by Daggett and her team that can bind to the oligomers in blood samples or cerebrospinal fluid. SOBA involves a blood test rather than other complicated means of testing.