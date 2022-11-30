A small tweak to genes may finally enable us to regrow cartilage

“The goal of this study,” said Dr. Maruyama of Forsyth Institute, “was to figure out how to regenerate cartilage. We wanted to determine how to control cell fate, to cause the somatic cell to become cartilage instead of bone.”

Magnetic resonance imaging or MRI knee comparison. mr.suphachai praserdumrongchai/iStock

As stated in the release, cartilage injuries to joints such as knees, shoulders, and hips can prove extremely painful and debilitating. Cartilage degeneration may cause arthritis and temporomandibular joint disorder. Patients with these illnesses gradually endure more pain and discomfort.

β-catenin is crucial for cells

It was previously considered that the Wnt signal transduction pathway determined whether a cell became bone or cartilage. β-catenin is the master factor that converts Wnt signals. The fact that when β-catenin was disturbed, bone turned into cartilage was the basis for this idea. However, β-catenin also acts as a cell adhesion molecule to facilitate cell-cell interaction – the original function identified prior to the discovery of its role in Wnt signaling.

“We know that this molecule is important for cell fate determination, but the mechanism remained open to study,” said Dr. Hsu.

The researchers tested what would happen if β-catenin's signaling capacity was only partially compromised, and they discovered that, in that situation, the cells were unable to develop into bone or cartilage. Following these experiments, the researchers came to the conclusion that while Wnt signaling is a factor in bone creation, it is insufficient for cartilage production.

“We wanted to know what the factor was for cell fate determination,” said Dr. Maruyama. “What reprograms a cell to become cartilage if it isn’t Wnt signaling?”