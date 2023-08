A 33-year-old man who suffered from Long Covid had a shocking symptom: his legs turned blue whenever he stood up. A new study in the Lancet reveals how this rare condition, called acrocyanosis, is linked to a disorder of the nervous system that affects the heart rate and blood pressure.

Acrocyanosis

The study, led by Dr Manoj Sivan from the University of Leeds, describes the case of a man who developed acrocyanosis after getting infected with COVID-19. Acrocyanosis is a condition where blood pools in the veins of the legs, causing them to change color.

The man noticed that his legs became red and then blue within a minute of standing up. The colour became darker and his veins more visible as time passed. He also felt a heavy and itchy sensation in his legs. The color returned to normal two minutes after he sat down.