Adenovirus outbreak: 19 children dead, thousands hospitalized in India

hadThe report also said that over 12,000 adenovirus cases have been recorded in West Bengal alone since January; over 3,000 children likely have been admitted to hospitals with severe flu-like symptoms.

Commenting on the capacity of hospitals where pediatric wards are entire, pediatrician Apurba Ghosh said, “The magnitude and severity of the epidemic are unprecedented.”

The state claims no evidence of a viral epidemic.

Of the 19 children who died, 13 had co-morbidities, and six had no prior health conditions, said Mamata Banerjee, the state's chief minister.

Claiming that they are fully prepared to tackle the wrath of the adenovirus, the state government said that there are over 2,500 sick natal care unit beds, 654 pediatric ICU beds, 120 neonatal care unit beds and an additional 75 pediatric ICU beds at the Dr. BC Roy Postgraduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences.

Speaking to Guardian, Dr. Prabhas Prasun Giri, who runs the pediatric intensive care unit at the Institute of Child Health in Kolkata, said the state was unprepared. “As we live in the post-Covid era, we should be prepared for any such virus outbreak. This year, it’s an adenovirus. Next year, it may be RSV [respiratory syncytial virus]. Another year, it may be flu.”