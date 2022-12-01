AI and one X-ray can potentially predict the risk of a heart attack or stroke

The statin medication is currently recommended for patients with a 10-year risk of 7.5% or higher. However, determining if someone is at risk can often prove to be difficult. Since X-rays are often readily available as a screening option, the researchers can use electromagnetic radiation to determine the risk of disease.

“The variables necessary to calculate ASCVD risk are often not available, which makes approaches for population-based screening desirable. As chest X-rays are commonly available, our approach may help identify individuals at high risk,” said Dr. Weiss.

Details of the study

Dr. Weiss and his research team trained a deep learning model using only a single chest X-ray dataset as the input. The model they created is called the CXR-CVD risk. It can predict the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by utilizing 147,497 chest X-rays from 40,643 participants in the study.

The patients who participated were in the Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian Cancer Screening trial, which was sponsored by the National Cancer Institute.

The researchers tested the model using a second study of 11,430 participants. The average age was 60.1 years old and 43% of the patients were male. The participants all were possibly eligible for statin treatment.

The results showed that out of the 11,430 patients, 9.6% of them suffered a serious adverse cardiac event over the follow-up period of 10 years.

The future of cardiovascular disease detection and AI

The researchers want to use the information from the study to capture data from patients quickly and accurately, using both traditional methods of X-rays and innovative methods involving artificial intelligence.