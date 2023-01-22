Researchers use Avatar’s motion AI tech to track rare diseases

Dr Valeria Ricotti, part of the team that is working on the new development, told BBC News that she was "completely blown away by the results".

"The impact on diagnosis and developing new drugs for a wide range of diseases could be absolutely massive."

A tried and tested system in development for 10 years

The system has been in development for 10 years and has been tested on patients with Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in two separate studies.

Prof Aldo Faisal of Imperial College, who was one of the scientists who conceived of the idea, said it offers many benefits over traditional methods of diagnosis.

"Our new approach detects subtle movements that humans can't pick up on," he said. "It has the capability to transform clinical trials as well as improve diagnosis and monitoring for patients."

It also has the potential to speed up drug trials and lower their costs.

Professor Paola Giunti, Head of UCL's Ataxia Centre said: "We will be able to trial more drugs with less patients at a lower cost."

''This is going to attract the pharmaceutical industry to invest in rare diseases," added Professor Richard Festenstein from the Medical Research Council's London Institute of Medical Sciences who aided in the development of the new tech.

"The main beneficiary from our research is going to be patients, because the technology is going to be able to come up with new treatments much more quickly.''