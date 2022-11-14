AI breakthrough using a smartwatch ECG allows for remote diagnosis of weak heart pumps

The study was published today in Nature Medicine.

Checking for heart problems remotely and accurately

Participants in the study recorded their smartwatch ECGs (electrocardiograms, used to measure or detect heart problems) remotely. While they did this, sometimes they would upload the ECGs to their electronic health records automatically using an app created by Mayo Clinic Center for Digital Health in the United States.

The current way to check for heart failure would normally be through getting a CT scan or MRI, which can be costly and prolonged. “Currently, we diagnose ventricular dysfunction―a weak heart pump―through an echocardiogram, CT scan or an MRI, but these are expensive, time consuming and at times inaccessible,” said Dr. Paul Friedman, senior author of the study and chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

AI and the smartwatch

The innovation within this study is the fact that patients have the capability to diagnose a weak heart pump remotely and from a device that uses artificial intelligence. “The ability to diagnose a weak heart pump remotely, from an ECG that a person records using a consumer device, such as a smartwatch, allows a timely identification of this potentially life-threatening disease at massive scale,” Dr. Friedman continued.

Being able to diagnose oneself could possibly be lifesaving. People with a weak heart pump might not display any symptoms, but this version of heart disease does affect about 2% of the population and 9% of people over the age of 60 years old. When the heart does not pump enough oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, symptoms could occur, which include shortness of breath, swelling in the legs and shortness of breath.