Acute respiratory infections often lead to doctor visits, even when they don't need to.

A new model could help patients with respiratory infections to know when they need to visit a doctor.

But can it really replace human medical professionals?

Acute respiratory infections are very common in the U.S., especially upper respiratory tract infections. According to the American Lung Association, common colds account for more visits to the doctor than any other condition.

In many cases, these respiratory tract infections self-resolve within a few days or can be managed with over-the-counter medication. A 2016 study published in Family Practice revealed that about two-thirds of primary care visits related to respiratory infections did not actually require an office visit.

Antibiotics are not always required for respiratory infections iStock/PeopleImages

The problem is that these non-essential consultations can increase the doctor’s workload, the number of (avoidable) diagnostic tests, and related healthcare costs.