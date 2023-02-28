AI can detect epileptic behavior better than the human eye

Now, a new study used state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) on mice to identify epilepsy-related behavior often missed by the human eye. The team led by Stanford researchers studied mice with acquired and genetic epilepsies. They found that machine analysis was better able to distinguish epileptic vs. non-epileptic mice than trained human observers, reports New Atlas.

Traditional methods of epilepsy diagnosis and treatment assessment involve the use of continuous video-electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring over several days or weeks. While this approach can be helpful, it is also a relatively blunt tool, given the complexity and diversity of the condition and the fact that some seizures may not appear on EEG. Moreover, it is labor-intensive and subjective, requiring trained professionals to analyze hours of video-EEG recordings and relies on their ability to notice often slight behavioral changes.

How does AI analyze the behavior of epileptic mice?

Researchers used an AI technology called MoSeq (Motion Sequencing) to analyze the behavior of epileptic mice and identify behavioral "fingerprints" that may go unnoticed by humans. MoSeq is a machine-learning technology that trains an unsupervised machine to identify repeated patterns of behavior. After identifying the behaviors, MoSeq offers visualization tools and statistical tests to help scientists understand those behaviors and compare them to various experimental conditions.

By using MoSeq to analyze 3D videos of freely moving mice, the researchers could locate, track and quantify the behavior of the mice. They found that the technology could better distinguish between epileptic and non-epileptic mice, outperforming trained human observers. Furthermore, it required only one hour of video recording and did not need a seizure to occur before offering its analysis, unlike traditional methods. The researchers were able to differentiate between patterns of behavior in the mice after they were given one of three anti-epileptic medications.