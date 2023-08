Although Parkinson’s disease (PD) is incurable, a non-profit National Council of Aging report suggests that early detection and treatment could help patients live a long and productive life even with the disease.

However, in reality, even by the age of 50, less than 10 percent of patients are diagnosed. In fact, most PD patients found out about the condition in their 60s, and by then, it is too late for any treatment to work effectively.

Researchers from University College London and Moorfields Eye Hospital realized this problem, and in their latest study, they propose an AI-based solution that can detect PD in patients seven years before the current diagnostic methods.