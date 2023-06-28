AI-discovered drug enters Phase II trials, first patients dosed in the US, China

A drug discovered using generative artificial intelligence (AI) has now entered Phase II clinical trials, with the first dose given to patients, its inventor Insilico Medicine said in a press release. The trials occurring at multiple sites in the US and China will involve 60 subjects with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

The term "Generative AI" has become common knowledge these days and is associated with bots that can perform tasks like having human-like conversations or creating art or images. However, Hong Kong and New York-based Insilico Medicine have been using the technology for years to discover therapies for debilitating diseases.