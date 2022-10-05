A new AI tool could predict the risk of heart disease and death through retinal images

"This AI tool could let someone know in 60 seconds or less their level of risk," Professor Alicja Rudnicka, the lead author of the study, told the Guardian. "If someone learned their risk was higher than expected, they could be prescribed statins or offered another intervention," she said.

Scanning the width of veins and arteries in the retina

Circulatory diseases such as cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, heart failure, and stroke are the leading causes of illness and mortality globally. Researchers suggest that although numerous risk frameworks exist, these aren't always able to accurately identify those who will go on to develop or die of circulatory diseases.

The new study, on the other hand, demonstrates that the width of veins and arteries in the retina could indicate circulatory disease early and accurately. In this direction, researchers developed a fully automated AI-enabled tool called Quartz to evaluate the potential of retinal vasculature imaging plus known risk factors to predict vascular health and death.

They applied Quartz firstly to scan the retinal images of 88,052 people who are UK Biobank participants between the ages of 40 and 69, and later to investigate the retinal images of 7,411 participants of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer (EPIC)-Norfolk study, who were aged between 48 and 92.

The health of the subjects has been tracked for seven to nine years. The results show that the width, curviness, and width variation of veins and arteries in the retinas are important predictors of death from circulatory disease in men, while in women, artery area and width and vein curviness and width variation contributed to risk prediction.