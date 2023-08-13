Air pollution makes bacteria harder to kill, research finds

A new study has revealed a worrying link between air pollution and antibiotic resistance, which could pose a serious threat to human health worldwide.

The study, published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal, analyzed data from over 100 countries for nearly 20 years. It found that higher levels of air pollution were associated with higher levels of antibiotic resistance in every region.

The researchers from China and the UK said that this was the first global analysis of how air pollution affects antibiotic resistance. They also found that the link was getting stronger over time, as more pollution led to more resistance.