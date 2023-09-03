Alcohol does not make people more attractive, study finds

A new study, cleverly called “Beer Goggles or Liquid Courage? Alcohol, Attractiveness Perceptions, and Partner Selection Among Men,” is revealing that the long-held myth that alcohol makes people more attractive is not true.

The research, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, saw Stanford and Pittsburgh researchers enlist 36 men to attend two laboratory sessions: one where they drank and one where they were sober.

Rating levels of attractiveness

In both sessions, the men were shown pictures and videos of potential partners and asked to rate their level of attractiveness. “The present study added an element of realism to the attractiveness assessment by asking participants to select four images of people they were led to believe might be paired with them in a subsequent study,” wrote the authors in their objectives.