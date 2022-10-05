What causes Alzheimer's? Groundbreaking study reveals it may be something unexpected

Amyloid plaques are clumps of sticky and insoluble strands of a protein called amyloid-beta (amyloid-β) that sometimes occupy the free space between neurons and negatively impact brain activity. A new study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) and Karolinska Institute suggests that amyloid plaques are actually not a cause but a consequence of Alzheimer’s. Whereas the onset of the disease is actually linked to reduced levels of soluble beta-amyloid protein in the human body.

Not plaque but a protein is the key

A model of human brain. David Matos/Unsplash

The researchers of the new study examined the concentration of amyloid plaques and the amyloid-beta protein in two groups. The first group included people that had very high chances of suffering from Alzheimer’s according to the 2006 study. The researcher spotted mutations in their bodies which indicated the development of amyloid plaques in the future.

The second group involved healthy individuals. In both cases, the researchers noticed that individuals with low concentrations of soluble amyloid-beta protein were at greater risk of suffering from dementia. Whereas others that were more likely to have amyloid plaques in their brains in the future but had high concentrations of the protein witnessed normal brain activity.

Professor of Clinical Division Director at UC College of Medicine and one of the authors of the study, Alberto J. Espay said, “What we found was that individuals already accumulating plaques in their brains who are able to generate high levels of soluble amyloid-beta have a lower risk of evolving into dementia over a three-year span.”