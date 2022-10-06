An epigenetics drug could be effective in treating bladder cancer

"We've discovered for the first time that the drug actually works by activating the immune system, not just by inhibiting the tumor," said lead study author Dr. Joshua Meeks, an associate professor of urology and of biochemistry and molecular genetics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"We think the specific mutations that may make the drug successful are found in almost 70% of bladder cancers."

Bladder cancer is the sixth most prevalent cancer

More than 700,00 people are suffering from bladder cancer in the U.S., and more than 80,000 in the U.S. are diagnosed with bladder cancer yearly. It is the fourth most prevalent cancer in men and the sixth most prevalent cancer overall.

"Survival for advanced bladder cancer is extremely poor, and the drug works by mechanisms different than any other therapy," told Meeks. "This is the first application of epigenetic therapy in bladder cancer."

The drug is currently being tested for people with late-stage bladder cancer in a national clinical trial conducted by Northwestern University scientists. The research also showed that the drug, which targets the EZH2 gene, stops the growth of bladder cancer efficiently.

"EZH2 is commonly overexpressed in most solid tumors and works by 'locking' tumors in a state of growth," Meeks added. "We think it's one of the main genes involved in cancer. We were interested in that gene because the most common mutations in bladder cancer may make EZH2 more active. When cells have higher levels of this gene activity, they proliferate."