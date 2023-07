The first case of swine flu (H1N1pdm09) in humans was reported 14 years ago in 2009. According to CDC, the virus killed somewhere between 151,700 to 575,400 people across the globe, and even at present, it continues to spread seasonally as a regular flu virus in humans.

A new study suggests that pdm09 has passed from humans to pigs 370 times since its emergence. The repeated circulation of the virus in pigs from humans may have allowed it to evolve further. Therefore there is a risk that an evolved pdm09 might infect humans and cause another outbreak.

“Our analysis confirmed that pdm09 frequently causes the interspecies barrier between humans and swine,” the researchers note.