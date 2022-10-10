An infant’s brain can counteract loss of language after a stroke

The study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

Responsibilities of each brain hemisphere

The left hemisphere of the brain is usually responsible for comprehending sentences and words when listening to speech. The right hemisphere is responsible for processing emotions with the voice. However, the research wanted to see what would happen to the brain hemisphere if one side is injured at birth.

The research and breakthrough

In the study, the babies developed normally during pregnancy. However, around the time they were born, they suffered from a stroke. This perinatal stroke, or stroke in a newborn, was considered so significant that it would have the potential to cause debilitating outcomes as an adult. The participants were considered rare since stroke is considered less common in babies, although, according to the research, it does happen “in roughly one out of every four thousand births.”

The research team studied perinatal arterial ischemic stroke, a type of brain injury that occurs around the time of the baby’s birth. This injury cuts blood flow off to part of the brain, due to a blood clot. The stroke studied in the infants is more prevalent in adults.

Although previous studies of brain injuries in infants have been conducted, this one is unique because it focuses solely on a specific type of injury that allows the researchers to find consistency with prior work.

“Our most important conclusion is that plasticity in the brain, specifically the ability to reorganize language to the opposite side of the brain, is definitely possible early in life,” says Elissa Newport, Ph.D., first author of this study and director of the Center for Brain Plasticity and Recovery at Georgetown Medical Center.