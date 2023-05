Archaeological excavations in Jerusalem have unearthed a groundbreaking find that sheds new light on the city's ancient sanitation practices and the prevalence of dysentery during the Old Testament era.

A recent study led by the University of Cambridge has delved into the secrets hidden within two Jerusalem latrines dating back to the biblical Kingdom of Judah, uncovering traces of a microscopic organism known as Giardia duodenalis, a notorious culprit behind debilitating diarrhea in humans.

This remarkable discovery, published in the esteemed journal Parasitology, provides the oldest evidence of this diarrheal parasite infecting humans anywhere on the planet.

Lead author Dr. Piers Mitchell from Cambridge's Department of Archaeology emphasizes the significance of the findings, stating, "The fact that these parasites were present in sediment from two Iron Age Jerusalem cesspits suggests that dysentery was endemic in the Kingdom of Judah."