Anemia prevalence among ancient Egyptian child mummies revealed in new research

A new study conducted on child mummies revealed that ancient Egyptian children were suffering from iron deficiency and poorly oxygenated blood before turning ten. The new study suggests that anemia was also common among children, which increased the likelihood of bone deformities and may have caused some children to pass away before their time.

According to IFL Science, researchers used a method known as whole-body computed tomography to study 21 Egyptian child mummies in order to ascertain the incidence of the condition. This made it possible for them to spot skeletal anomalies frequently linked to anemia.

Deaths ranged from one to roughly 14 years

The mummies were between one and 14 years old when they passed away. 33 percent of the ancient Egyptian children had pathologically enlarged cranial vaults, which suggested that they most likely had anemia.

Observing an overabundance of bone marrow across skull and face bones of one specimen , the researchers concluded that he most likely had thalassemia, a congenital disorder. The condition, which is caused by an inability to manufacture hemoglobin, can now be successfully treated with blood transfusions and chelation therapy.

It’s therefore little surprise that the unfortunate sprog lasted no more than a year and a half before descending to the underworld, with thalassemia being “the most probable cause of death.”