Scientists discover anti-aging gene that rewinds heart age by 10 years

Individuals in these zones often live up to 100 years or more and remain in good health. They're also less prone to cardiovascular complications. In this study, researchers demonstrated that one of these healthy mutant genes proved to be frequent in centenarians and can protect cells collected from patients with heart failure requiring cardiac transplantation, as per a release.

The anti-aging gene stopped the decay of heart function

The Bristol team, led by Professor Paolo Madeddu, found that a single administration of the mutant anti-aging gene stopped the decay of heart function in middle-aged mice. And when administered to elderly mice, the gene rewound the heart's biological clock age by the human equivalent of more than ten years.

The three-year study was also performed in test tube human cardiac cells in Italy. Researchers from the MultiMedica Group in Milan led by Professor Annibale Puca administered the gene in heart cells from elderly patients with severe heart problems, including transplantation, and then compared their function with those of healthy individuals.

"The cells of the elderly patients, in particular those that support the construction of new blood vessels, called 'pericytes,' were found to be less performing and more aged. By adding the longevity gene/protein to the test tube, we observed a process of cardiac rejuvenation: the cardiac cells of elderly heart failure patients have resumed functioning properly, proving to be more efficient in building new blood vessels," Monica Cattaneo, a researcher of the MultiMedica Group in Milan, Italy, and first author of the work, said in a statement.