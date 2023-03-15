An anti-cancer drug could potentially cure acute myeloid leukemia

How can revumenib help?

During the first study, the researchers tested revumenib on 60 AML patients. They noted a 53 percent response rate, meaning 53 percent of patients showed some AML remission. Moreover, 18 out of 60 patients experienced complete remission, and in 14 of them, the cancer cell count dropped to undetectable levels just after two months of receiving the treatment.

What’s more exciting is that the authors of the second study found new mutations in the MEN1 genes of some patients after they took revumenib. These mutations were aimed at developing resistance against the drug.

“In some leukemias that developed resistance to Revumenib, the MEN1 gene (encoding the Menin protein) developed a mutation that decreased the binding power or activity of Revumenib. This shows that leukemia is highly dependent on Menin function and validates this therapeutic approach,” said Armstrong.

A possible cure for AML

The effectiveness of revumenib in inhibiting menin and the resistance further showed by the cancer-driving genes against this drug proves that it has the potential to give rise to an AML cure that will benefit millions of people across the globe.

The researchers claim that it’s even better than standard AML treatment methods because it is less complex than chemo and is still able to bring a better response rate. Ghayas Issa, one of the researchers and a professor at The University of Texas, told IE: