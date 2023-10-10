Anti-smoking law prevented 20,000 deaths in Singapore

Anti-smoking law prevented 20,000 deaths in SingaporeSingapore brought in the no-smoking policy in public places in 2013.Sejal Sharma| Oct 10, 2023 05:33 PM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 05:33 PM ESThealthNo-smoking laws at workDaria Kulkova/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Bhutan became the first country in 2004 to ban the sale of tobacco and to outlaw smoking in all public places. It eventually banned cigarette sales in 2010. This became a catalyst for many nations that brought into law strict restrictions and anti-cigarette legislation. One of them is Singapore, which, from 2013 to 2017, brought in a strict no-smoking policy in public places. A team of researchers wanted to assess the impact that the Singapore legislation has had on heart attack rates. The researchers analyzed monthly reports from the Singapore Myocardial Infarction Registry from January 2010 to December 2019. The study noted that after Singapore extended the no-smoking restriction in 2013 to more public places, the rate of heart attacks fell. Before the 2013 extension, heart attacks rose by a rate of 0.9 per million people every month, but post-2013, this rate fell to 0.6 per million. See Also Related New Zealand passes historic bill to ban smoking for an entire generation Canada becomes the first country to print warning signs on each individual cigarette Juul's new high-tech vape can verify a user's age The team calculated that had the legislation not been implemented, an additional 19,591 heart attacks might have occurred in those over 65 years compared with 1,325 in the under 65s.The study also noted that the elderly populations and men benefitted from the expansion of the smoke-free legislation the most. This can be corroborated by a meta-analysis of 18 previous studies performed in Europe, North America, and New Zealand, demonstrating an overall reduction in the risk of heart attacks by 13% after the implementation of smoke-free legislation.However, the latest study also noted that subsequent extensions of the legislation after 2013 weren’t associated with a fall in the monthly heart attack rate after 2016. The study also says that although there was no significant decline in cases of heart attack after the 2017 legislation, the average decline in rates occurred across all age groups and in both sexes.And that before further extension of the laws takes place, existing smoking laws should be evaluated by the government. Tobacco use is a slow pandemic. It kills over 8 million people a year around the world, as per WHO estimated. While 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use, around 1.3 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.Deaths attributed to secondhand smoking are most common due to ischaemic heart disease, which manifests suddenly as acute myocardial infarction (AMI), also known as a heart attack. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control recommends that countries adopt and implement measures that provide protection from ‘exposure to tobacco smoke in indoor workplaces, public transport, indoor public places and, as appropriate, other public places.’New Zealand became the latest country to have passed a strict law banning smoking for anyone born after 2008. This law is aimed to reduce the number of smokers in the country to five percent by 2025.Study abstract:Background We examined the association between smoke-free laws implemented in the outdoors and the common areas of residential apartment blocks and reported acute myocardial infarctions (AMI) in Singapore. Methods We used an interrupted time-series design and seasonal autoregressive integrated moving average models to examine the effect of the smoke-free law extensions in 2013 (common areas of residential blocks, covered pedestrian linkways, overhead bridges and within 5 m of bus stops), 2016 (parks) and 2017 (educational institutions, buses and taxis) on the monthly incidence rate of AMIs per 1 000 000 population.Results We included 133 868 AMI reports from January 2010 to December 2019. Post-2013, there was a decrease in the AMI incidence trend (β=−0.6 per month, 95%CI −1.0 to –0.29) and 2097 (95% CI 2094 to 2100) more AMIs may have occurred without the extension. There was a significant step-decline in male AMIs and a non- significant step-increase in female AMIs post-2013. Those 65 years and older experienced a greater decline to the postlegislation 2013 trend (β=−5.9, 95% CI −8.7 to –3.1) compared with those younger (β=−0.4, 95% CI −0.6 to –0.2), while an estimated 19 591 (15 711 to 23472) additional AMI cases in those 65 years and above may have occurred without the extension. We found a step- increase in monthly AMI incidence post-2016 (β=14.2, 95%CI 3.3 to 25.0).Conclusion The 2013 smoke-free law extensionto residential estates and other outdoor areas were associated with a decline in AMIs and those above the age of 65 years and men appeared to be major beneficiaries. Additional epidemiological evidence is required to support the expanded smoke-free legislation to parks, educational institutions, buses and taxis. 