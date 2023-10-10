Anti-smoking law prevented 20,000 deaths in Singapore

Bhutan became the first country in 2004 to ban the sale of tobacco and to outlaw smoking in all public places. It eventually banned cigarette sales in 2010. This became a catalyst for many nations that brought into law strict restrictions and anti-cigarette legislation.

One of them is Singapore, which, from 2013 to 2017, brought in a strict no-smoking policy in public places. A team of researchers wanted to assess the impact that the Singapore legislation has had on heart attack rates. The researchers analyzed monthly reports from the Singapore Myocardial Infarction Registry from January 2010 to December 2019.

The study noted that after Singapore extended the no-smoking restriction in 2013 to more public places, the rate of heart attacks fell. Before the 2013 extension, heart attacks rose by a rate of 0.9 per million people every month, but post-2013, this rate fell to 0.6 per million.