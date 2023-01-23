First antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea cases detected in the US

Gonorrhea infections do not cause severe illness in the patients but do show clear symptoms such as painful urination, abnormal discharge from the penis or vagina, or also pain in the lower abdomen. Without treatment, the infection can also lead to fever or cause pain during sexual intercourse, as well as pus-like discharge from the rectum and anal itching if contracted through anal sex.

Cases in Massachussetts

The two unrelated cases were detected during the DPH's disease surveillance activities and were found to be a novel strain of the bacterium. The genetic markers found in the strain showed that it was likely to show a reduced response to antibiotics. The strain has previously been observed in countries in the Asia Pacific and in the U.K., the press release added, but never in the U.S.

In the U.S., the bacterium has developed resistance to the antibiotic azithromycin prompting health authorities to stop recommending it for the disease since late 2020, Gizmodo said in its report. Currently, only ceftriaxone, that too in higher doses, is the only treatment available.

Since the genetic markers suggested that the organism was likely to show a reduced response to antibiotics, the patients were administered even higher doses of ceftriaxone, which helped clear the infection.

The road ahead

Since the two cases do not have a clear connection, the DPH's Division of Sexually Transmitted Disease Prevention is now conducting contact tracing to see if other individuals have also acquired the infection.