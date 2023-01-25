Ants can 'sniff out' cancer tumors in urine, says new study

"Ants can be used as bio-detectors to discriminate healthy individuals from tumor-bearing ones," says Patrizia d'Ettorre, co-author of the study and a scholar at the Sorbonne Sorbonne Paris North University. "They are easy to train, learn fast, are very efficient, and are not expensive to keep," she added.

On the other hand, Scientific American underlines volatile organic compounds, which are released specifically by cancerous tumors, are frequently found in physiological fluids, including perspiration and urine, as well as in breath vapor.

How was the process?

The study's lead author, Baptiste Piqueret, an ethologist at Sorbonne Paris North University, and his team began by xenografting human breast cancer tumors into mice and allowing them to develop. Then they took urine samples from healthy and tumor-ridden animals.

The researchers taught the ants to link the scent of tumors with a reward by dabbing a drop of sugar water in front of the urine from cancer-stricken mice. The flies lingered near the urine of malignant mice for roughly 20 percent longer than that of healthy mice when the team withdrew the sugar water because they were seeking a tasty treat.

Silky ant (Formica fusca). Carine Carnier/iStock

The ants' smell association was established in just three training sessions or around 10 minutes overall. That's a lot quicker than, say, training canines to detect cancer, which can take up to six months.