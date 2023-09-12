Are smart phones destroying our mental health?

Research indicates that the emergence of smartphones coincided with a significant downturn in mental health.

Almost 50 percent of young adults aged between 18 and 24 struggle with psychological issues.

More than 84 percent of school parents now support banning phones in school

No one can argue that smartphones haven't profoundly revolutionized the society we live in. The number of people owning smartphones is estimated to be anywhere between 5 billion and 6.92 billion people, with numbers forecast to reach 7.7 billion by 2028.

But despite having, in some ways, simplified the way individuals communicate and access to information, the usage of social media and the abrupt shift to smartphones in the early 2010s also appears to have played a major role in creating what has been called an epidemic of mental illness.

Young adults' mental health can be significantly affected by smartphone use.. Adam Fagen

Excessive time spent on smartphones, computers, and television has been demonstrated to lead to stress and anxiety, as well as causing sleep disturbance and depression.