Artificial intelligence can determine racial identity from medical images

The study was published in The Lancet.

The researchers realized that their study uncovered the possibility that AI could have a predisposition towards race. Although AI is used in medicine to diagnose illnesses with human-like reasoning and intelligence, the notion of a simulated machine having bias is concerning for researchers. They realize the pros and cons in creating AI that is so close to human intelligence. It can both transform health care, while also showing unintentional bias through its programming.

Samples of X-ray images from the study The Lancet Digital Health / Images after low-pass filters and high-pass filters are applied in the dataset.

“AI has immense potential to revolutionize the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of numerous diseases and conditions and could dramatically shape the way that we approach health care,” said Dr. Judy Gichoya, first study author and NIBIB Data and Technology Advancement (DATA) National Service Scholar.

“However, for AI to truly benefit all patients, we need a better understanding of how these algorithms make their decisions to prevent unintended biases,” she also mentioned.

Previous studies show AI does have bias

There have been previous revelations on AI having racial bias, such as this previous research on DeepAI that states the stereotypes AI could possibly learn, unfortunately. The report states that “Our experiments definitively show robots acting out toxic stereotypes with respect to gender, race, and scientifically-discredited physiognomy, at scale.” It mentioned that the AI recognizes men over women and white people over people of color. Not only that, but the research showed the AI also picked up stereotypes against both women and people of color as well. “The results showed that the robot has not only learned a general bias against recognizing women and people of color, but has also learned specific toxic stereotypes.”