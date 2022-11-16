Artificial intelligence can potentially predict a patient’s response to cancer treatment

The immune system and responding to immunotherapy

The study was groundbreaking, not only for the deep-learning predictability, but also because it allowed researchers to see what the model learned about the immune system. “DeepTCR’s predictive power is exciting,” said Dr. John-William Sidhom, first author of the study, "but what I found more fascinating is that we were able to view what the model learned about the immune system’s response to immunotherapy."

He also mentioned the great potential for creating future medications with the information. “We can now exploit that information to develop more robust models, and possibly better treatment approaches, for many diseases, even those outside of oncology.”

Developing DeepTCR

DeepTCR was developed by Dr. Sidhom while he was an M.D./Ph.D student at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The program uses artificial intelligence to notice patterns in substantial amounts of data. Specifically in the case of this programming, the data is the amino acid sequences of proteins called T-cell receptors, also called TCRs. These receptors sit on the outer surface of the immune system’s T-cells. While there, the TCRs wait to be engaged by a protein from an enemy, such as bacteria, viruses, or cancer.

The T-cell’s surface is covered with numerous TCRs, but they are all identical and all can be attacked by the same enemy. Different T-cells roam the body to wait for enemies. When a TCR is activated, its T-cell releases molecules to destroy and kill the enemy, then it clones itself to strengthen its structure for future attacks and bolster the response.

Some tumor cells create ways to block the T-cells’ response, even when the TCRs are activated. Current immunotherapy drugs called checkpoint inhibitors contain proteins that thwart off tumors, causing T-cells to react to the cancer.

The details of the study

In the study, Dr. Sidhom used materials collected during prior clinical trials that tested the effectiveness of an immunotherapy drug, known as nivolumab. He compared the results to a combination of two drug treatments, consisting of nivolumab and ipilimumab. There were 43 patients who were tested in the study. Each individual had inoperable melanoma.