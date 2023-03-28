Aspirin: New insights on the 'magic drug' could help cancer patients

Recently, a team of researchers from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) published a study that reveals new insights into how the drug works. According to the researchers, these findings hold great significance as they might lead to the development of better cancer immunotherapies and safer aspirin alternatives.

What’s more there to know about aspirin?

Aspirin contains the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory chemical acetylsalicylic acid, which is derived from a glycoside called salicin found in willow bark. About 3,500 years ago, even ancient Egyptian and Sumerians used to use willow bark to treat pain and fever.

The researchers at UTA have tried to understand the internal mechanism that allows aspirin to act as a blood-thinning agent and provide relief against inflammation, pain, and fever. One of the study authors and a biochemistry professor at UTA, Subhrangsu Mandal, shared a report with IE that explains his team’s findings in detail.

According to the report, the main findings are:

It is already known that aspirin inhibits the activity of the cyclooxygenase (COX) enzyme, which plays an important role in generating inflammatory responses in the human body. The study reveals that in addition to this, the drug also adversely affects the production of cell signaling proteins called cytokines, non-coding RNAs, and other pro-inflammatory genes in immune cells, which contribute to the inflammatory response in the human body.

During inflammation, an amino acid called tryptophan starts breaking down into its metabolite called kynurenine. This process is facilitated by an enzyme called indoleamine deoxygenase (IDO1). The study authors found that aspirin inhibits the activity of IDO1, which also acts as a target in cancer immunotherapy.

The study authors suggest COX also drives the IDO1 expression during an inflammatory response, and therefore it is possible that the drugs which inhibit COX could also prove to be beneficial in cancer immunotherapy.

Diagram depicting the COX-IDO interplay. Subhrangsu Mandal, University of Texas at Arlington

“We found that aspirin downregulates IDO1 expression and associated kynurenine production during inflammation. Since aspirin is a COX inhibitor, this suggests potential interplay between COX and IDO1 during inflammation,” said Professor Mandal.