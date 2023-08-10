At least 36 people have died in raging Hawaii wildfires

Devastating wildfires have engulfed the US state of Hawaii, resulting in 36 confirmed deaths and hundreds injured, some critically.

The wildfires, pushed by winds from Hurricane Dora, have destroyed communities in Maui County, including the historic town of Lahaina, which was once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Evacuations and rescue ops underway

Helicopter pilot Richard Olsten who flew over Lahaina, said, “It’s like an area was bombed. It’s like a war zone.”

Almost all of the people living in Lahaina have been evacuated. Some of Lahaina’s iconic and historic landmarks – Pioneer Inn and the famous banyan tree – have been burned down, according to a report by Hawaii News Now.