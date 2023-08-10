At least 36 people have died in raging Hawaii wildfires“It's like an apocalypse,” said a local resident.Sejal Sharma| Aug 10, 2023 11:33 AM ESTCreated: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 AM ESThealthFlames and smoke from the Hawaii wildfireYouTube Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Devastating wildfires have engulfed the US state of Hawaii, resulting in 36 confirmed deaths and hundreds injured, some critically.The wildfires, pushed by winds from Hurricane Dora, have destroyed communities in Maui County, including the historic town of Lahaina, which was once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom.Evacuations and rescue ops underwayHelicopter pilot Richard Olsten who flew over Lahaina, said, “It’s like an area was bombed. It’s like a war zone.”Almost all of the people living in Lahaina have been evacuated. Some of Lahaina’s iconic and historic landmarks – Pioneer Inn and the famous banyan tree – have been burned down, according to a report by Hawaii News Now. See Also Related Canada wildfires: Satellite photos show massive smoke plumes engulfing the US East Coast What caused a 3-year La Niña? Supercomputer reveals wildfires thousands of miles away 2021 wildfires: NASA satellites reveal 150% increase in CO2 emissions Hospitals are overwhelmed with burn victims and patients with smoke inhalation. Lahaina has been hit the hardest and access to the area has been blocked off.Rescue operations are on in what is being described as the deadliest disaster in the state. At least 271 structures have been damaged or destroyed by flames. According to the Associated Press, people have evacuated the areas largely affected by the wildfires, leading many to flee near the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard.No full picture yetThe blaze, which began Tuesday morning, is still out of control. According to earlier reports, some people jumped into the ocean to escape the fire but were later rescued by the US Coast Guard.About 2,000 displaced people trapped by the wildfires are looking for shelter, as per a report. Both locals and visitors are shifting to emergency shelters while many are sleeping in their cars, including at a Walmart that opened its bathrooms to evacuees. The American Red Cross of Hawaii has put out a call for volunteers. ”We are really stretched thin,” said Red Cross CEO Diane Peters-Nguyen, as per a report by Hawaii News Now.Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that the damage from the wildfires is estimated to run in billions. Even though Hurricane Dora did not make landfall in Hawaii, strong high-pressure winds of above 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) have made it hard to control the fires.“I have ordered all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with response,” said a statement from US President Joe Biden. “We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.” HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeParadox explained: Why hibernating bears don't get blood clots uncovered310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in Germany25% of global clean electricity now from nuclear thanks to new UAE reactorRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocketRechargeable batteries made from wasteCold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisisGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky WayLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofDinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humans Job Board