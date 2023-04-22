Athletes turn to magic mushrooms to treat traumatic brain injuries

A new report published Friday on ESPN is highlighting how injured athletes are taking an unusual road to treat their traumatic brain injuries. As Western science has failed them they are turning to magic mushrooms.

The mushrooms and therapy sessions are provided in Jamaica in the Good Hope Estate, a sugar plantation turned exclusive resort that claims to help those that prescription medication cannot.

The program is run by a Canadian company called Wake Network.

"When you're in pain and you're stuck in a corner, you'll do anything to get out of it," a former boxer and visitor of the new treatment center Mike Lee said.

Meanwhile, Riley Cote, a former enforcer with the Philadelphia Flyers and now a psychedelics evangelist who is an adviser to Wake, also shared his story.

"I fought everyone and their brother in my career," Cote said. "I would pick out the biggest guy I could find and challenge him. It was how I survived, how I made a name for myself. I was inflicting all this pain and inflammation on myself, always getting punched in the face, and I had to keep up with this macho type of personality, like, 'Oh, you can't hurt me. You can't hurt me.'"