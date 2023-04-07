Oman and Australia warn travelers of the risks of Marburg in Africa

Marburg is a viral hemorrhagic fever very similar to Ebola and is well known for how easily it spreads. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “viral hemorrhagic fever” is a condition that affects many body organ systems, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body's ability to function independently."

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the fatality rate has increased to 88 percent. The WHO has also sent people to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania to help deal with confirmed disease cases there.

“The Tanzanian Government has confirmed an outbreak of Marburg virus in the Bukoba District in Kagera Region,” says the SmartTraveller website, part of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. “You should take steps to reduce potential exposure to the virus, including practicing good hygiene and avoiding high-risk activities,” it adds.

Dubai's Emirates Airlines has also warned about the virus following a mandate from the Omani authorities.

The issue statement reads, “Due to the confirmed outbreak of the Marburg virus in the Republic of Tanzania and Guinea, customers arriving in Oman who have traveled from the impacted countries must isolate themselves and seek immediate assistance if they feel unwell within 21 days of travel. The Oman authorities advise travelers to postpone trips to countries affected by the Marburg virus and take precautions if the [journey] is urgent. Further details are available on the Oman Ministry of Health website.“