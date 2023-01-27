Autism cases increased 500% in the New York - New Jersey area

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that impacts an individual verbally, behaviorally, and socially. It is called a "spectrum" disorder because it affects individuals differently and to varying degrees. Since there is no exact medical test, determining ASD can be challenging. Some do not receive a diagnosis until they are adolescents or even adults.

For the study, researchers examined data from the New Jersey Autism Study (NJAS) between the years 2000 and 2016. They identified 4,661 8-year-olds with ASD in four New Jersey counties - Essex, Hudson, Ocean, and Union.

Autism doesn't necessarily overlap with intellectual disability

Among those identified with autism, 1,505 (32.3 percent) had intellectual disabilities, and 2,764 (59.3 percent) did not have intellectual impairments. The team also found that the rate of autistic children with intellectual disabilities increased 200 percent in 16 years- from 2.9 per 1,000 to 7.3 per 1,000. In contrast, the rates of ASD with no intellectual disability jumped up to 500 percent, from 3.8 per 1,000 to 18.9 per 1,000.

The study adds to a growing body of research that suggests that autism does not necessarily overlap with intellectual disability.

"One of the assumptions about ASD is that it occurs alongside intellectual disabilities," said Josephine Shenouda, an adjunct professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and lead author of the study published today (January 26) in the journal Pediatrics. "This claim was supported by older studies suggesting that up to 75 percent of children with autism also have intellectual disability."

"What our paper shows is that this assumption is not true. In fact, in this study, two-in-three children with autism had no intellectual disability whatsoever," said Prof. Shenouda.